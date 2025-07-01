news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025



Quoting: 9 Great Linux Apps to Try on Your Chromebook —

Are you looking for some Linux apps to install on your Chromebook? Since ChromeOS gained native Linux app support a while ago, Chromebooks have been completely revolutionized with their capabilities.

Since I’ve gotten my Chromebook a few months ago, I’ve been trying out various Linux apps to see what works well and what doesn’t. With that experience, here are my favorite Linux apps to install on your Chromebook and what they do.