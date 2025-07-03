Just as you can learn to drive a car without having to learn to make one (but would prefer that whoever built the car had relevant training!), different roles in the Internet ecosystem require different skills.

The United States Supreme Court last week ruled that a state age verification law is constitutional. As the Internet Society argued in a joint legal filing, the Texas law risks the privacy, security, and open nature of the Internet we all rely on.

Red Pitaya has unveiled new open-source STEMlab TI boards developed with Texas Instruments for demanding signal processing tasks in photonics, sensing, and laboratory automation. By incorporating TI’s precision analog components, the boards aim to combine accuracy and low jitter in a compact design.

The RoyalBlue54L Feather is an upcoming development board designed to deliver a full-featured experience in the familiar Feather footprint. This board integrates Nordic’s next-generation nRF54L15, targeting developers working on modern wireless IoT applications.

The Shuttle NT10H is part of the XPC nano lineup and is designed as a compact, NUC-style mini PC for multitasking and heavier workloads. It uses Intel Core Ultra processors based on the Meteor Lake architecture, combining CPU cores, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and a dedicated AI Boost NPU providing up to 34 TOPS of AI performance.