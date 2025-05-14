news

RISC-V and RISE Partner to a Take a Role in the Yocto Project - FOSS Force

This may not seem like much, but it’s big deal for open source.

Gone are the days when open source was just about Linux and software applications. That’s still a main focus, but frequently open source — for many of the same reasons and with many of the same rules — can encompass hardware, data center design, standards, and much more, all under the banner of “open.”

Take RISC-V for example, the open source instruction set architecture that’s increasingly used as CPUs, GPUs, accelerators, and practically everything else silicon. If you’re thinking that maybe RISC-V isn’t real open source, because it isn’t software, you need to look at today’s news, where it’s intricately tied to the Yocto Project which is a project of the Linux Foundation, which means it’s about as open source as it gets.