Windows Loses Its Grip, BSD and GNU/Linux Gain

Just over one billion active devices use Windows for their operating system, according to Microsoft. That sounds like an impressive statistic, but the company isn't as quick to point out that three years ago, the figure stood at 1.4 billion, meaning 400 million devices are no longer running the OS.

In a post focused on Windows 10's upcoming end-of-support date (October 14), Microsoft EVP Yusuf Mehdi boasts that Windows is the most widely used operating system in the world today, with over one billion monthly active devices globally.

However, it's been noted that in its 2022 annual report, Microsoft said 1.4 billion devices were running Windows 10 or Windows 11, up from 1.3 billion devices a year earlier.