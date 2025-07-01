news
Windows Loses Its Grip, BSD and GNU/Linux Gain
TechSpot ☛ Windows loses 400 million users as mobile, Linux, and Mac use grows
Just over one billion active devices use Windows for their operating system, according to Microsoft. That sounds like an impressive statistic, but the company isn't as quick to point out that three years ago, the figure stood at 1.4 billion, meaning 400 million devices are no longer running the OS.
In a post focused on Windows 10's upcoming end-of-support date (October 14), Microsoft EVP Yusuf Mehdi boasts that Windows is the most widely used operating system in the world today, with over one billion monthly active devices globally.
However, it's been noted that in its 2022 annual report, Microsoft said 1.4 billion devices were running Windows 10 or Windows 11, up from 1.3 billion devices a year earlier.
Ruben Schade ☛ Dan Langille and I have new laptops
Dan goes into detail explaining what he does with a new machine. I won’t go into as much detail, but these are my high-level steps.
In the past I had Ansible scripts I’d use to stand up new machines. But desktops thesedays change so much, they were rarely usable out of the box without tinkering. So now I configure things the old fashioned way; albeit with a few choice repositories.
Dan Langille ☛ Adding in a stand-by spare drive for ZFS on FreeBSD
This is a follow up to Adding in a hot-spare for zfs on FreeBSD from two months ago. The replacement for the returned drive has arrived and after sitting for many weeks on my coffee table, it is installed in r730-03. Here it is, as found in /var/log/messages – this host is a Dell R730 which has drive cages allowing me to insert the drive without powering off the host.
System76 ☛ Open Source Summit 2025 Recap with System76
Thelio Astra, System76 COSMIC Desktop Presentation and an epic happy hour.