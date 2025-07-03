news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu Fixes Desktop File Thumbnails Not Showing - OMG! Ubuntu —

According to a bug report filed in May last year, file thumbnail previews do not show on the Ubuntu 24.04 desktop itself, appearing only as generic file icons. When the ~/Desktop folder is viewed in the Nautilus file manager, the thumbnails do show.

Ubuntu preinstalls the Desktop Icons NG (DING) GNOME Shell extension specifically so users can put folders, files, web links and other shortcuts on the desktop itself. It is a feature common across many Linux desktop environments.

As the bug reporter notes, being able to see thumbnail previews is useful since “they allow to identify at a glance the content of some files, like pictures or PDF documents”.