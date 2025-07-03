CNX Software on ESP32, Cortex-M85 and More

There are already many cheap ESP32 drones on AliExpress, or you can even make an ESP32 DIY drone for about $12, but 01Studio’s pyDrone is a little different as it’s based on an ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module and runs MicroPython firmware instead of the ESP32-Drone firmware. The pyDrone can be controlled over WiFi or Bluetooth using the pyController gamepad, also based on the same ESP32-S3 module.