CNX Software on ESP32, Cortex-M85 and More
CNX Software ☛ OpenWheely is a 4WD robot car based on ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 WiFi and BLE module (Crowdfunding)
Sanket Garg’s OpenWheely is a 4WD robot car based on Espressif ESP32-S3-WROOM WiFi and Bluetooth LE module that is equipped with a 2-inch display, a 5MP camera, and various sensors. The robot car can drive upside down, follow sound and light, stream live video, and operate in a swarm. It can be controlled from a Phone, a PC, or an infrared TV remote, but Sanket also designed an ESP32-S3 gamepad with a 2.0-inch display and two joysticks to control the car.
CNX Software ☛ pyDrone – An ESP32-S3 drone running MicroPython firmware
There are already many cheap ESP32 drones on AliExpress, or you can even make an ESP32 DIY drone for about $12, but 01Studio’s pyDrone is a little different as it’s based on an ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module and runs MicroPython firmware instead of the ESP32-Drone firmware. The pyDrone can be controlled over WiFi or Bluetooth using the pyController gamepad, also based on the same ESP32-S3 module.
CNX Software ☛ Renesas R8P1 – A 1 GHz Arm Cortex-M85 microcontroller with Ethos-U55 NPU for Audio and Vision Hey Hi (AI) applications
Renesas has introduced its most powerful Cortex-A85 microcontroller to date: the R8P1, clocked at 1 GHz and equipped with a 500 MHz Arm Ethos-U55 NPU for edge Hey Hi (AI) applications, as well as an Arm Cortex-M33 real-time core clocked at 250 MHz. With a 2D GPU, MIPI DSI and parallel RGB display interfaces, MIPI CSI and parallel camera interfaces, and I2S and PDM audio interface, the Renesas RA8P1 is mainly designed to address Voice Hey Hi (AI) and Vision Hey Hi (AI) applications requiring real-time analytics.
CNX Software ☛ Avalue EPI-ARLS 4-inch EPIC SBC features LGA1851 socket for Intel Core Ultra Arrow Lake-S processors
Avalue EPI-ARLS is an Intel Core Ultra-based industrial SBC in a 4-inch EPIC (Embedded Platform for Industrial Computing) form factor. Compared to other EPIC SBCs like AAEON EPIC-ADN9, AAEON EPIC-TGH7, and VIA VAB-950, this one comes with an LGA1851 socket supporting desktop-class Arrow Lake-S CPUs, up to 35W TDP.