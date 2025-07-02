news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2025



Quoting: Zabbix 7.4 Open-Source Monitoring Tool Released —

The Zabbix Team has officially launched Zabbix 7.4, the latest iteration of its enterprise-class, open-source monitoring platform.

Among the highlights is the introduction of support for TLS connections directly from the web interface to the Zabbix server. Additionally, OAuth support for email media types has been added, simplifying secure email notifications for administrators.

Notably, the frontend sees several practical updates, including a new dynamic widget editor and the introduction of an intuitive Host Wizard API. Inline form validation for host, item, template, and trigger forms has also been implemented.