posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025



Quoting: Where is it possible to purchase the new Fairphone 6 in the USA? - Gaël Duval (blog, Murena, /e/OS my data is my data, Mandrake Linux...) —

This is a frequent question we’re getting at Murena.

The answer is simple: the Fairphone (Gen. 6) is officially available for customers from the USA online at https://murena.com/america through an official partnership between Murena and Fairphone.

Look for “Murena Fairphone (Gen. 6)! it’s preloaded with /e/OS, the deGoogled mobile OS that keeps users’ privacy safe.

It is currently listed at $899.00 USD.