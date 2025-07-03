news

Quoting: 8 ways every Linux distro could make things a lot easier for newbies | ZDNET —

For the past two decades, I've been beating the Linux drum as loudly as I can. There have been moments when it seemed to have worked, and moments when I felt like I was the only one dancing to the beat.

Over time, I've drawn more conclusions than I care to admit, but some of those conclusions have held fast and strong since I began this journey: conclusions that I believe could help make it easier for the masses to adopt Linux as its default OS.