news
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features
Highlights of Darktable 5.2 include support for viewing snapshots side by side with the current image, a new “Raster Mask Import” module, and a new multi-preset export section that allows you to export selected images with multiple presets in a single run.
The new Darktable release also makes the Sigmoid module the default tone-mapper selected for new installations and makes the metadata module fully configurable, allowing you to add and maintain any tags that are supported by exiv2. It also enables support for arranging presets in submenus.