Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.11, the fwupd 2.0.12 release adds support for the HP Portable USB-C hub, support for more Foxconn 5G modem products, support for more Intel Arc Battlemage devices, and device emulation support for Thunderbolt host controllers.

Calibre 8.5 is here one and a half months after Calibre 8.4 with an updated Kobo driver that now includes an option to change how your Kobo e-book reader displays series numbers using a template and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

ASUS IoT has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers, the C5153ES-IM-AA and C7156ES-IM-AA, both based on Intel Core Ultra processors. According to ASUS, these boards are designed for embedded and industrial use cases, offering high performance, wide input voltage support from 9 to 36 volts, and multiple expansion options.

After successfully creating a sample LaTeX document in the previous tutorial, now we will try to understand the document structure in LaTeX with our Gummi Editor. We will learn, with pictures and examples, about sections (or similar to "headings" according to LibreOffice Writer) and basically how a document is organized. Now let's start our exercise!

Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 21, 2025



Highlights of Darktable 5.2 include support for viewing snapshots side by side with the current image, a new “Raster Mask Import” module, and a new multi-preset export section that allows you to export selected images with multiple presets in a single run.

The new Darktable release also makes the Sigmoid module the default tone-mapper selected for new installations and makes the metadata module fully configurable, allowing you to add and maintain any tags that are supported by exiv2. It also enables support for arranging presets in submenus.

