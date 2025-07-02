Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and More

Arch Linux 2025.07.01 is here as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for July 2025 and the first to be powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4.1, the KDE Plasma 6.4.2 update makes the “New!” badges applied to newly-installed apps in the Kickoff application launcher more appealing and easier to read and lets users activate the power/session actions using the Enter key in the Kicker Application Menu widget.

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 was unveiled in late May 2025 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. However, many customers and some of my readers complained that there’s no AMD version of this beautiful masterpiece.

The Steam Client update for June 30th, 2025, enables Proton by default for games that don’t have a native Linux build, which is equivalent to setting the “Enable SteamPlay for other titles” option to the enabled state. Also for Linux gamers, this release improves the installation speed of Steam Client updates.

digiKam 8.7 is here three and a half months after digiKam 8.6 with a new tool to perform auto-rotation based on content analysis using Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), the ability to automatically start a new face recognition scan when new faces are confirmed/tagged, and updates to the Face Classifier to improve performance and accuracy.