Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Shuttle NT10H Leverages Intel Core Ultra and Available in Barebones option
The Shuttle NT10H is part of the XPC nano lineup and is designed as a compact, NUC-style mini PC for multitasking and heavier workloads. It uses Intel Core Ultra processors based on the Meteor Lake architecture, combining CPU cores, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and a dedicated AI Boost NPU providing up to 34 TOPS of AI performance.
The Register UK ☛ Chip design is a RISC-y business: Codasip up for sale
European RISC-V biz Codasip has put itself up for sale, citing an expression of interest during a recent funding round, and is now openly touting for buyers.
Olimex ☛ RP2350pc Open Source Hardware all in one computer with RP2350B, 8MB PSRAM, 16MB Flash, Four USB host, DVI/HDMI output and Audio Codec for retro computer emulation and education
RP2350pc is an Open Source Hardware complete computer with: [...]
Raspberry Pi ☛ A Code Club in every school and library
We're campaigning to support every school and library in the UK to set up a free Code Club so all young people can thrive in the age of AI.
Hackaday ☛ Phone Keyboard Reverse Engineered
Who knows what you’ll find in a second-hand shop? [Zeal] found some old keyboards made to fit early Alcatel phones from the year 2000 or so. They looked good but, of course, had no documentation. He’s made two videos about his adventure, and you can see them below.
The DIY Life ☛ GMKtec NucBox K10 Mini PC Review: Powerful Performance in a Compact Package
The GMKtec NucBox K10 is a mini PC that packs a serious punch. Featuring a 14-core defective chip maker Intel Core i9 processor, impressive connectivity options, and upgradeable RAM and storage, it’s a compelling option for those looking to add a capable system to their homelab, or even as a quietand powerful workstation.
Purism ☛ The 2025 Most Secure Phone in The World Reviews Are In: Efani, Analytics Insight, Navi, and Cashify
Purism’s Librem 5 and Liberty Phones Named the Most Secure Smartphones in the World Top cybersecurity and tech publications agree—Purism leads the industry in mobile security for 2025.