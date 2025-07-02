news
Updates From Debian Developers and Sparky
-
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities June 2025
Another short status update of what happened on my side last month. Phosh 0.48.0 is out with nice improvements, phosh.mobi e.V. is alive, helped a bit to get cellbroadcastd out, osk bugfixes and some more: [...]
-
Ben Hutchings: FOSS activity in June 2025
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2025/06
The 6th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2025: [...]
-
Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: Get your personalized map of DebConf25 in Brest
As I often do, this year I have also prepared a set of personalized maps for your OpenPGP keysigning in DebConf25, in Brest!
What is that, dare you ask?
One of the not-to-be-missed traditions of DebConf is a Key-Signing Party (KSP) that spans the whole conference! Travelling from all the corners of the world to a single, large group gathering, we have the ideal opportunity to spread some
communicable diseasestrust on your peers’ identities and strengthen Debian’s OpenPGP keyring.