Games: PCSX2, Steam Deck, MangoHud, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open source PS2 emulator PCSX2 v2.4 brings SDL 3, Wayland support, lots of compatibility fixes
PlayStation 2 emulator PCSX2 v2.4 has been released, bringing with it many enhancements to game support and improved Linux support too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the most played games on Steam Deck for June 2025
Want to know what's popular on Steam Deck? Got you covered here with the latest details on the most popular games for June 2025.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sunshine game stream host for Moonlight gets security fixes, Linux improvements and more features
LizardByte released the latest major update to Sunshine, the game streaming host platform for Moonlight to stream games from one system to another. It's a popular solution, and often works far better than Steam's own Remote Play, and supports various devices.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Single-player extraction shooter ZERO Sievert gets gamepad and Steam Deck upgrades
ZERO Sievert is a popular single-player top-down extraction shooter that's a lot of fun, and it just had a huge upgrade that's worth a look. They've also announced that it's sold over 500,000 copies so it has proven to be quite popular.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inspired by the movie Aliens, tactical roguelike Xenopurge heads to Steam on July 11
Inspired by one of my favourite movies, Xenopurge channels tactical roguelike action where you're commanding a squad dealing with aliens.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ How to use MangoHud for Linux game performance monitoring
MangoHud is a fantastic Vulkan and OpenGL performance overlay for monitoring FPS, temperatures, CPU/GPU load and more. Here's how to use it on Linux.