GE-Proton 10-7 and Wine 10.11

The Steam Client update for June 30th, 2025, enables Proton by default for games that don’t have a native Linux build, which is equivalent to setting the “Enable SteamPlay for other titles” option to the enabled state. Also for Linux gamers, this release improves the installation speed of Steam Client updates.

digiKam 8.7 is here three and a half months after digiKam 8.6 with a new tool to perform auto-rotation based on content analysis using Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), the ability to automatically start a new face recognition scan when new faces are confirmed/tagged, and updates to the Face Classifier to improve performance and accuracy.