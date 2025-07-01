news
GE-Proton 10-7 and Wine 10.11
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 10-7 out now with fixes for Wuthering Waves, Anno 1800, Wine Wayland
GE-Proton 10-7 is the latest release out for the community-maintained compatibility layer to run more Windows games on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wine 10.11 brings work towards NTSYNC support
The Wine 10.11 development release is out now for this Windows compatibility layer to run apps and games on Linux systems. With Linux kernel 6.14 out back in March bringing the new NTSYNC driver, it's now beginning to get support hooked in in Wine.