Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.
This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.
GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.
Just as you can learn to drive a car without having to learn to make one (but would prefer that whoever built the car had relevant training!), different roles in the Internet ecosystem require different skills.
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025
- KDE Plasma 6.4.2 Improves the Kicker App Menu Widget, Spectacle, and More
- KDE Plasma 6.4.2 is now available as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series with more fixes.
- digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis
- digiKam 8.7 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform dynamic digital asset manager and image editor, providing professional-grade photo management.
- Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
- Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025
- Software: Incus 6.14, Wireplumber, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, App Center, and More
- Some software updates
- Linux 6.16-rc4
- new RC is out
- Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds
- Valve released a new stable Steam Client update today, bringing a few interesting changes for Linux gamers, as well as various other enhancements and bug fixes.
- Fedora Linux Won't Kill 32-Bit Software, for Now
- A proposal to drop all support for 32-bit software in the distant Fedora 44 release has been withdrawn after backlash from the community
- Why a OnePlus ban could ruin Android phones in the US as we know them
- Nginx Proxy Manager 2.12.4 Released with Certbot Enhancements
- Nginx Proxy Manager 2.12.4 lands with API schema fixes
- Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre
- Community vetoes plans to axe i686 compatibility and switch X11 forks
- Linus Torvalds hints Bcachefs may get dropped from the Linux kernel
- Kernel 6.16 may be the last with the new disk format
- IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 196 is available for testing
- Hot on the heels of our recent WireGuard release
- MODICIA O.S. – Linux multimedia distribution
- MODICIA O.S. is a multimedia distribution designed primarily for musicians, graphic designers and video makers
- Jekyll Publishing on FreeBSD
- I switched to static website generation with Jekyll in 2019 (probably because of Carl Schwan
- Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11 desktop performance numbers
- Last Thursday, I published my review of the latest version of the fantastic Plasma desktop environment
- 7 things every Linux beginner should know before downloading their first distro
- I can still remember the moment I switched from Windows to Linux
- 4 Linux distros that can't be upgraded on autopilot - and why they're still worth trying
- Some Linux distributions are more demanding
- TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Now Ships with AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs
- Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced that their TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 laptop can now be purchased with an AMD processor too, namely the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX and 9955HX3D.
- 5 underrated Linux apps I can't live without
- I recently made the switch to using Linux full time, leaving Windows behind
- Steam and Linux gaming is safe: Fedora will not drop 32-bit support after all — dev says proposal was 'not some conspiracy to break the gaming use case'
- Maintaining 32-bit support will allow Steam to keep functioning on popular Linux distribution
- 9 Great Linux Apps to Try on Your Chromebook
- Are you looking for some Linux apps to install on your Chromebook
- Choose the GPL instead of a "no attribution" license for your next program
- Just because a license is free does not mean it serves the goals of the free software movement well
- Ubuntu 25.10 Raises RISC-V Profile Requirements
- Canonical is bullish in promoting Ubuntu for RISC-V devices
- Free software can strengthen the US healthcare system
- Few people who have interacted with the US healthcare system can report a stress-free and cost-effective experience, no matter as a patient or provider
- Defending Savannah from DDoS attacks
- Savannah is under heavy attack, likely from one or more organizations using a massive botnet to build a dataset for training large language models (LLMs)
- Ubuntu and Tuxedo duke it out for Linux on Snapdragon X Elite laptops
- So far, Snapdragon X Elite laptops with super-long battery life have only been able to run Windows
- I didn't get free software until I became a reverse engineer
- Free software can remain an abstract concept until you're staring down the barrel of a 10MB executable in a hex editor
- There is no collective freedom without you
- This quote is taken from the GNU Manifesto, which was published a few months before the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) founding (forty years ago this October)
- Games: SteamOS 3.7.13, Half-Life, Bubbits, and More
- Where is it possible to purchase the new Fairphone 6 in the USA?
- This is a frequent question we’re getting at Murena
- PI(M)P Your Clock
- You may have read about my new-found fondness for Plasma’s Clock app
- This Week in KDE Apps: Improvements in Photos, KRetro and better keyboard navigation
- Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week (or so) we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
- GE-Proton 10-7 and Wine 10.11
- YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC
- The YY3588 supports Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 22.04, Buildroot
- This Debian-based Linux distro is an overlooked and user-friendly gem
- This operating system can serve users of all types
- New to Linux? Seven things every beginner should know
- I can still remember the moment I switched from Windows to Linux
- Corporate best practices for upstream open source contributions
- When I started getting into Linux and open source over 25 years ago
- Getting Hot in Here [original]
- There will be some good news this week regarding Microsoft's rapid demise
- Microsoft "Too Big to Save" (Bailouts), Not "Too Big to Fail" [original]
- 2025 will be remembered as a significant year not just for GNU/Linux growth but also a rapid fall of Microsoft
- I slashed my screen time by changing these underrated Android settings
- Switching From Desktop Linux To FreeBSD
- People have been talking about switching from Windows to Linux since the 1990s
- Our Static Site Builder at 3 [original]
- If you're still using some PHP stuff to build a site (e.g. WordPress or MediaWiki), consider moving to an SSG
- Minicom is a text-based modem control and terminal emulation program
- Review: AxOS 25.06 and 25.01, AlmaLinux OS 10.0
- AxOS is an Arch-based, rolling release Linux distribution for the desktop
- Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line
- supported by an expanding Linux-based ecosystem
- Microsoft Layoffs This Week (July 2, 2025) [original]
- we can expect Microsoft to try to 'hijack' GNU/Linux one way or another
- Running a Pi-hole and Self-Hosting a Site
- Homelab With NixOS and 5 NAS Accessories
- self-hosting and maintaining a home lab
- today's howtos
- Applications: Free Software Alternatives, VirtualBox 7.2.0 Beta 2, and OBS Studio 31.0.4 Hotfix
- Docker-CLI, Portainer, LXCs, VMs, and More
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025
- The 246th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 29th, 2025.
- Microsoft Will Collapse in July [original]
- Microsoft isn't doing well
- I Left Windows for Linux—and I’m Never Looking Back
- Windows is a great operating system, and depending on your requirements, might be your only choice
- 5 More Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros
- One great thing about Linux is that it's not homogeneous
- This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud
- Open Hardware/Modding: "Open-Source Knob Packed With Precision", "Restoring a ZX Spectrum+ Toastrack", and Refurb
- today's howtos
- Standards: ODF and Plain Text E-mail
- This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore
- Probably the biggest one is the next piece of the Wayland session restore puzzle clicking into place...
- Gmail for Android starts rolling out ‘mark as read’ button in notifications
- Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel
- Linux Phones, the New HDMI, and More: Weekly Roundup
- Dell's XPS replacement laptops, an exciting update for Linux phones, and much more
- 5 reasons I prefer this distro over Ubuntu as a Windows-to-Linux convert
- When transitioning from Windows to Linux, it's essential to select the proper distribution that best suits your needs
- Linux Desktop: What Makes KDE Plasma So Appealing?
- KDE Plasma offers an exceptional balance of aesthetics and practicality
- Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension
- GNOME Shell extensions make it easy to reshape the standard desktop layout in novel new ways
- Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager
- Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application
- SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP7 and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update
- openKylin Presented Kaiming Format at LAS 2025!
- Shuoqi Yu, maintainer of the Kaiming SIG in the openKylin community, delivered a keynote
- Security Onion 2.4.160 now available including Playbooks, Guided Analysis, MCP Server, and more!
- Security Onion 2.4.160 is now available
- RefreshOS 2.5 Launches with a Smoother, Smarter Desktop Experience
- RefreshOS 2.5 is here
- Escuelas Linux 8.12: Lightweight, Educational OS
- The latest version, Escuelas Linux 8.12, is now available
- IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.
- Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.2.2-15 Released
- This release of Clonezilla live (3.2.2-15) includes major enhancements and bug fixes.
- EXTON OpSuS Tumbleweed LXQt 2.2.0-1.1 64 bit UEFI Linux Live System with Refracta Snapshot – Build 250621
- a rolling distribution
