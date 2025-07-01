Linus Torvalds hints Bcachefs may get dropped from the Linux kernel

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025



Quoting: Bcachefs may be dropped from the Linux kernel —

The Linux kernel is the world's biggest FOSS project, thanks in part to the strong control exerted by Torvalds himself. There's a process, although it's not something that is formally documented and described. Like Linux itself, this process has evolved over time. Each time a new point-release of the kernel comes out, Torvalds starts work on the next one. He opens what's termed a merge window, as The Register described a few years ago.

During that time window, developers submit new code for inclusion. Then follows a series of work-in-progress test releases, with rc for "release candidate" on the end of the version number: right now, we're on 6.16-rc4. Code submissions – in the terminology of the Git revision-control system, "pull requests" – continue during that time, but they are meant to be bug fixes and only bug fixes.

This time around, bcachefs maintainer Kent Overstreet submitted a PR that included some new functionality. That's a big no-no: the RC phase is for fixing stuff sent in during the merge window. Torvalds was not happy, but Overstreet, as he tends to, didn't back down but rather defended the change.