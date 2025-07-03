news
Open Hardware/Modding: Gaming Mouse, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, STEMlab TI, and More
Hackaday ☛ Smallest Gaming Mouse Has Crazy Fast Polling Rate And Resolution
[juskim] wanted to build a tiny mouse, but it couldn’t just be any mouse. It had to be a high-tech gaming mouse that could compete with the best on raw performance. The results are impressive, even if the final build is perhaps less than ideal for pro-level gameplay.
Raspberry Pi ☛ New to coding? Resources to help children learn to code
At the Raspberry Pi Foundation we believe ensuring every child knows how to code will equip them with the skills to thrive in the future.
Purism ☛ After a week, Trump Mobile drops claim that the T1 Phone is “Made in the USA”
Despite a spokesperson insisting the phones are being made in America, independent experts and tech journalists have cast serious doubts. Evidence suggests the T1 may be a rebranded Chinese-made REVVL 7 Pro 5G—sold by T-Mobile for half the price—calling into question both the phone’s origin and value proposition.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Red Pitaya and Texas Instruments Collaborate on New STEMlab Boards for High-Performance Data Acquisition
Red Pitaya has unveiled new open-source STEMlab TI boards developed with Texas Instruments for demanding signal processing tasks in photonics, sensing, and laboratory automation. By incorporating TI’s precision analog components, the boards aim to combine accuracy and low jitter in a compact design.
Linux Gizmos ☛ RoyalBlue54L Feather with Nordic nRF54L15 and RISC-V Coprocessor for Thread, Matter, and Zigbee
The RoyalBlue54L Feather is an upcoming development board designed to deliver a full-featured experience in the familiar Feather footprint. This board integrates Nordic’s next-generation nRF54L15, targeting developers working on modern wireless IoT applications.