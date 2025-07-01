Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11 desktop performance numbers

news

The Linux world faces an important moment. A Microsoft moment. But not in the market share sense, no. In the lock-the-user sense. For the first time ever, the Linux user may now be faced with a Linux-only conundrum of what to run and where to compromise usability wise. Sure, if you want to migrate from Windows over, you need to take your software requirements into account. There ain't no 1:1 translation. But Linux folks never before faced this dilemma. Specialized enterprise software? Yes. You might have to run RHEL or alike, perhaps. Desktop software? There were no limitations.

With Wayland, unfortunately, those limitations are now in place. If you want to use Wayland, you may have to do with a reduced set of programs or use cases. And that's fine, if, I repeat, IF you want to use Wayland. But if you don't, then you face an ugly, arbitrary imposition. All I'm saying is, dear Linux people, please don't behave like the Googles and Microsofts of this world. We have enough corporate crap as it is. We don't need TPM-like moments in the Linux world. Let X11 be, if and UNTIL Wayland truly reaches maturity. And then, we can all happily switch, everyone, together. Quality for quality, no compromises, no usability lost.

As my testing above shows, performance is yet another sore point in the Wayland story. The most basic, trivial things are still meh. My focus is on Plasma, because I love Plasma, I use Plasma, I care about Plasma. I don't care so much about other desktop environments, and a few - none at all. But the message is for the entire Linux distroscape and their flavors. The whole move-fast, break-things, always-beta approach is bad. It's self-defeating. Don't let it be the defining characteristic of the Penguinland. Take care.