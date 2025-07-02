news
Kernel and Graphics: Linus Torvalds, Jonathan Corbet, Dave Airlie, Mike Blumenkrantz
Kernel Space
ZDNet ☛ Linux's remarkable journey from one dev's hobby to 40 million lines of code - and counting
When Linus Torvalds posted his now-legendary 1991 announcement about a "hobby" operating system kernel, no one would have predicted that Linux would become the backbone of modern computing. In a speech at the Open-Source Summit, North America, Jonathan Corbet, executive editor of LWN and longtime kernel developer, recounted the Linux kernel's remarkable journey, highlighting its disruptive beginnings, its unique development model, and the challenges that have shaped its evolution.
Graphics Stack
Dave Airlie ☛ Dave Airlie: radv: VK_KHR_video_encode_av1 support
I should have mentioned this here a week ago. The Vulkan AV1 encode extension has been out for a while, and I'd done the initial work on enabling it with radv on AMD GPUs. I then left it in a branch, which Benjamin from AMD picked up and fixed a bunch of bugs, and then we both got distracted. I realised when doing VP9 that it hasn't landed, so did a bit of cleanup. Then David from AMD picked it up and carried it over the last mile and it got merged last week.
So radv on supported hw now supports all vulkan decode/encode formats currently available.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Behind Schedule
Timelines
It’s hot out. I know this because Big Triangle allowed me a peek through my three-sided window for good behavior, and all the pixels were red. Sure am glad I’m inside.
Today’s a new day in a new month, which means it’s time to talk about new GL stuff. I’m allowed to do that once in a while, even though GL stuff is never actually new. In this post we’re going to be looking at GL_NV_timeline_semaphore, an extension everyone has definitely heard of.
