Jul 03, 2025



Quoting: 5 Reasons Xfce Is My Favorite Linux Desktop —

One reason that I've stuck with Xfce is how few surprises it offers. When I first started using computers seriously, it was the Windows 3.x era. My first PC that I had at home run Windows 3.1. I would occasionally visit Macs that ran some variant of the OS, back when it was called "System" followed by a version number. The main version of what's now called "macOS" at the time was System 7 (macOS is now a lot closer to Linux under the hood, but that's another story).

I'm familiar with the desktop model, even though I'm more oriented towards the command line, which is also a consequence of having cut my teeth on MS-DOS. I could probably use something like a bare window manager or even a tiling manager, but I tend to feel vaguely uncomfortable. My first thought is, "How do I get out of this thing?" I suppose it's similar to people who can't figure out how to quit Vim. I know how Xfce works just by looking at it.