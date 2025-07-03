news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2025



Quoting: openSUSE turned 20 | Random thoughts of Peter 'CzP' Czanik —

Last week, I was in Nürnberg for the openSUSE conference. The project turned 20 years old this year, and I was there right from the beginning (and even before that, if we also count the S.u.S.E. years). There were many great talks, including a syslog-ng talk from me, and even a birthday party… :-)

This year marks not just 20 years of openSUSE but also a major new SLES and openSUSE Leap release: version 16.0. There were many talks about what is coming and how things are changing. I already have a test version running on my laptop, and you should too, if you want to help to make version 16 the best release ever! :-) Slowroll also had a dedicated talk. It is a new openSUSE variant, offering a rolling Linux distribution with a bit more stability. So it is positioned somewhere between Leap and Tumbleweed, but of course it is a bit closer to the latter.