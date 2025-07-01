GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.

KDE Plasma 6.4.2 Improves the Kicker App Menu Widget, Spectacle, and More

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4.1, the KDE Plasma 6.4.2 update makes the “New!” badges applied to newly-installed apps in the Kickoff application launcher more appealing and easier to read and lets users activate the power/session actions using the Enter key in the Kicker Application Menu widget.

KDE Plasma 6.4.2 also improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to no longer include a ghostly semi-transparent version of its own menus in screenshots taken with a delay, improves the appearance of text labels in Folder View pop-ups, and makes the brightness level shown in the Display & Monitor page in System Settings to match the one shown in the Plasma desktop.

