KDE Plasma 6.4.2 Improves the Kicker App Menu Widget, Spectacle, and More
Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4.1, the KDE Plasma 6.4.2 update makes the “New!” badges applied to newly-installed apps in the Kickoff application launcher more appealing and easier to read and lets users activate the power/session actions using the Enter key in the Kicker Application Menu widget.
KDE Plasma 6.4.2 also improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to no longer include a ghostly semi-transparent version of its own menus in screenshots taken with a delay, improves the appearance of text labels in Folder View pop-ups, and makes the brightness level shown in the Display & Monitor page in System Settings to match the one shown in the Plasma desktop.