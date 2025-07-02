news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Server
Tom's Hardware ☛ Massive VRAM pools on AMD Instinct accelerators drown Linux's hibernation process — 1.5 TB of memory per server creates headaches
AMD Hey Hi (AI) Linux-powered servers are failing to hibernate due to excessive VRAM and a high number of AMD Instinct accelerators per system.
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA confirm upcoming driver will be the last for Maxwell, Pascal and Volta
NVIDIA have given an update on their driver support for various GPUs, with an upcoming update being the last for a whole lot of cards.
Dave Airlie ☛ Dave Airlie (blogspot): nvk: blackwell support
Blog posts are like buses sometimes...
I've spent time over the last month enabling Blackwell support on NVK, the Mesa vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs. Faith from Collabora, the NVK maintainer has cleaned up and merged all the major pieces of this work and landed them into mesa this week. Mesa 25.2 should ship with a functioning NVK on blackwell. The code currently in mesa main passes all tests in the Vulkan CTS.
Quick summary of the major fun points:
Ben @ NVIDIA had done the initial kernel bringup in to r570 firmware in the nouveau driver.
Instructionals/Technical
-
Fixing Apt Update Issues Due to Unreachable Proxy on Ubuntu
TecMint ☛ 10 Linux Interview Questions with Examples – Part 3
In this third installment, we continue to build on your foundational knowledge with 10 more essential Linux questions, which are designed to enhance your understanding through practical examples and clear explanations.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software