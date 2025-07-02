news
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 898
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 898 for the week of June 22 – 28, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Running Ubuntu 24.10? It's time to get upgrading with support ending
Time is running out for the end of support for the Ubuntu 24.10 series, so you'll need to upgrade quite soon to continue getting security fixes.
Canonical ☛ Chiseled Ubuntu containers for OpenJRE 8, 17 and 21
Today we are announcing chiseled containers for OpenJRE 8, 17 and 21 (Open Java Runtime Environment), coming from the OpenJDK project. These images are highly optimized for size and security, containing only the dependencies that are strictly necessary. They are available for both AMD64 and ARM64 architectures and benefit from 12 years of security support. /p>
Canonical ☛ Update Livepatch Client for the newest kernel module signing certificate
The kernel engineering team at Canonical has generated a new module signing certificate on May 16, 2025, and it is embedded in all Ubuntu kernels published after that date. Livepatch Client version 10.11.2 published on June 13, 2025 includes this new certificate. Livepatch Client 10.11.2 or greater is required to successfully Livepatch all kernels published by Canonical after July 2026.
Ubuntu ☛ Live Linux kernel patching with progressive timestamped rollouts
In internet connected environments, where Ubuntu instances can reach livepatch.canonical.com, Livepatch Client supports timestamp-based rollout configurations. Organizations can implement controlled and predictable update pipelines from staging to production environments, without the hassle of deploying a self-hosted Livepatch Server, and managing the distribution of Livepatch updates through Livepatch Server.