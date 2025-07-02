news
First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.15 Is Now Available for Download
Arch Linux 2025.07.01 is here as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for July 2025 and the first to be powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.
The Arch Linux ISO snapshot for July 2025 also includes the latest Archinstall 3.0.8 menu-based installer, which adds a new version indicator in the title of the main menu, improves Btrfs subvolume creation, and switches to grub-btrfsd.service instead of grub-btrfs.service.