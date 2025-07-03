news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2025



Thunderbird 140 ESR Focuses on Enterprise Needs

Mozilla has just unveiled Thunderbird version 140 of its widely adopted free and open-source desktop email client, now available for download. The key thing here is that this is an ESR (Extended Support Release) release.

In other words, designed with enterprise users, institutions, and conservative users in mind, it offers a stable, long-term support cycle for those prioritizing stability and reliability over rapid feature changes.

Among the most notable new additions is enhanced control over notifications, allowing users to directly perform actions such as “Mark as Read,” “Delete,” “Mark as Spam,” and “Mark as Starred” right from the notification itself, providing quick and intuitive interactions without the need to open the main application window.