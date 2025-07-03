news
Games: Proton Experimental, ProtonPlus, Nexus Mods, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental adds fixes for The First Berserker: Khazan, The Riftbreaker, multiple Resident Evil games
Valve launched a brand new update for Proton Experimental, their testing ground for running Windows games on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck systems.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ProtonPlus makes managing Proton versions on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck simple
ProtonPlus is a useful tool for managing compatibility layers like Valve's Proton, GE-Proton and more on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus Mods to get Age Verification in UK / EU for adult content, plus a new cross-platform app upgrade
Nexus Mods recently changed ownership, and some major changes have been announced in regards to some of the naughtier mods.
GamingOnLinux ☛ How to get Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 online working on Linux, SteamOS, Steam Deck
Want to play the classics Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 on Linux, SteamOS, Steam Deck? Here's what you need to do to get them working fully.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for July 2025 has Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader, Death's Door and more hits
A pretty good month here for the July 2025 Humble Choice, which has a nice selection of games overall. Here's your usual GamingOnLinux run over what's included and the compatibility to expect across Linux desktop, SteamOS and Steam Deck. Using Valve's Deck Verified ratings and ProtonDB.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mecha BREAK is out now on Steam - works on Steam Deck but blocks Desktop Linux
Pretty much as expected, Mecha BREAK is out now and it's Steam Deck Verified but the anti-cheat is a real nuisance.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 10-8 brings fixes for DOOM Eternal, Wuthering Waves and Wayland
Another smaller update to the GE-Proton compatibility layer for running more Windows games on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck. We only just had GE-Proton 10-7 / GE-Proton 10-6 with a bunch of fixes, and now we get second helping.