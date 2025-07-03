news

5 More Linux-First Mini PCs for Your Next Open Source Project

Mini PCs are awesome because of their versatility, and when you marry them with an open-source operating system like Linux, the possibilities are endless. But why install Linux manually when you can skip the image writing and get dedicated support by buying Linux-first?

I've ordered these tiny PCs alphabetically, not by power or review ratings. While I haven't put them to the test myself, I do have first-hand experience with some of the manufacturers, and they're all well-established in the Linux computing world. In fact, some are sponsors of Linux projects and resources you know, like KDE and DistroWatch. Buying one is a great way to support the alternative operating system ecosystem.