Best Free and Open Source Software

KCC was initially developed for Kindle but currently it outputs valid EPUB 3.0 and CBZ so despite its name, KCC is tool that every E-Reader owner can happily use. Additionally KCC will process your images and make sure that your comics and manga are fully optimized for E-Ink displays.

Its main feature is various optional image processing steps to look good on eink screens, which have different requirements than normal LCD screens. Combining that with downscaling to your specific device’s screen resolution can result in file size reductions of hundreds of MB per volume with no visible quality loss on eink. This can also improve battery life, page turn speed, and general performance on underpowered ereaders with small storage capacities.

This is free and open source software.