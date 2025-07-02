news
Best Free and Open Source Software
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. Another busy month considering we spent a lot of this month writing hardware reviews.
Ten Forward - control a NAT-PMP gateway - LinuxLinks
Ten Forward allows you to request port forwarding to your gateway.
It allows you to create multiple mapping configurations, which can individually be requested. This tool will allow you to run a local game server (minecraft LAN, Mindustry, Stardew valley., etc..) and make it accessible online. It is tested with the NAT-PMP enabled ProtonVPN, and should be compatible with any other NAT-PMP capable gateway.
SerialTest - test tool for serial port, Bluetooth, TCP and UDP - LinuxLinks
SerialTest is a cross-platform test tool for serial port, Bluetooth, TCP and UDP. It runs under Linux, Android, macOS, and Windows.
The tool works as a data transceiver/realtime plotter/shortcut/file transceiver.
Kindle Comic Converter - transform images to ebooks - LinuxLinks
KCC was initially developed for Kindle but currently it outputs valid EPUB 3.0 and CBZ so despite its name, KCC is tool that every E-Reader owner can happily use. Additionally KCC will process your images and make sure that your comics and manga are fully optimized for E-Ink displays.
Its main feature is various optional image processing steps to look good on eink screens, which have different requirements than normal LCD screens. Combining that with downscaling to your specific device’s screen resolution can result in file size reductions of hundreds of MB per volume with no visible quality loss on eink. This can also improve battery life, page turn speed, and general performance on underpowered ereaders with small storage capacities.
Japachar - learn Japanese characters - LinuxLinks
Japachar is an application helps you to learn Japanese characters using a gradual learning algorithm which makes you test-like questions.
You are expected to fail while starting, look up the correct answer when you fail, it helps you to learn faster. You can use this app even if you do not know anything.
It keeps a inner score of how much you know a character to give priority to ask you again about it if needed and introduces new characters when you are ready.
BETA Kanji support available.
It works now without having to install any third party font.
There is a settings menu that allows you to tune your learning further to your rhythm, the numbers are saved with intro, if you leave a field empty you will restore the default, good if you mess up with the settings.