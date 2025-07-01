news
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 425: Flathub Hits 3 Billion, Kali GNU/Linux for Raspberry Pi, Fedora 32-Bit Fallout
On this episode of Destination Linux, we celebrate Flathub’s stunning climb to 3 billion app downloads, explore how the new Kali GNU/Linux 2025.2 release can turn your Raspberry Pi into a powerhouse for ethical hacking, and unpack Fedora’s controversial proposal to drop 32-bit support in Fedora 44.
00:01:39 Community Feedback
00:11:38 Sandfly Security
00:14:35 3 Billion Reasons Flathub Matters
00:37:02 Is i686 Support on the Fedora Chopping Block?
00:46:58 Meet Jasmine: The Launcher You Didn’t Know You Needed
00:50:20 Michael’s Secret Talent: Raptor LARPing
00:52:05 USB Wi-Fi Dongles: Choose Wisely
00:57:17 Ryan Recruits His Boss for Linux
00:58:38 Ubuntu’s Problem: It Looks Amazing
Late Night Linux – Episode 340
Linux gaming goes from strength to strength but puts off the inevitable death of 32-bit x86, devs are sick of companies expecting free fixes, Creative Commons disappoints on AI, and more.