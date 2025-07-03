Kernel: Linux and Asterinas in LWN

The Linux kernel is seeing a steady accumulation of Rust code. As it becomes more prevalent, maintainers may want to know how to read, review, and test the Rust code that relates to their areas of expertise. Just as kernel C code is different from user-space C code, so too is kernel Rust code somewhat different from user-space Rust code. That fact makes Rust's extensive documentation of less use than it otherwise would be, and means that potential contributors with user-space experience will need some additional instruction. This article is the first in a multi-part series aimed at helping existing kernel contributors become familiar with Rust, and helping existing Rust programmers become familiar with what the kernel does differently from the typical Rust project.

In order to lay the groundwork for the rest of the articles in this series, this first article gives a high-level overview of installing and configuring Rust tooling, as well as an explanation of how Rust fits into the kernel's existing build system. Future articles will cover how Rust fits into the kernel's maintainership model, what goes into writing a driver in Rust, the design of the Rust interfaces to the rest of the kernel, and hints about specific things to look for when reviewing Rust code.