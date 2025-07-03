news
Kernel: Linux and Asterinas in LWN
-
LWN ☛ How to write Rust in the kernel: part 1
The Linux kernel is seeing a steady accumulation of Rust code. As it becomes more prevalent, maintainers may want to know how to read, review, and test the Rust code that relates to their areas of expertise. Just as kernel C code is different from user-space C code, so too is kernel Rust code somewhat different from user-space Rust code. That fact makes Rust's extensive documentation of less use than it otherwise would be, and means that potential contributors with user-space experience will need some additional instruction. This article is the first in a multi-part series aimed at helping existing kernel contributors become familiar with Rust, and helping existing Rust programmers become familiar with what the kernel does differently from the typical Rust project.
In order to lay the groundwork for the rest of the articles in this series, this first article gives a high-level overview of installing and configuring Rust tooling, as well as an explanation of how Rust fits into the kernel's existing build system. Future articles will cover how Rust fits into the kernel's maintainership model, what goes into writing a driver in Rust, the design of the Rust interfaces to the rest of the kernel, and hints about specific things to look for when reviewing Rust code.
-
LWN ☛ Who are kernel defconfigs for?
Working on the kernel can be a challenging task but, for many, configuring a kernel build can be the largest obstacle to getting started. The kernel has thousands of configuration options; many of those, if set incorrectly, will result in a kernel that does not work on the target system. The key to helping users with complex configuration problems is to provide reasonable defaults but, in the kernel community, there is currently little consensus around what those defaults should be.
The kernel's configuration options control many aspects of how a kernel will be built. There is one for every device driver, for example, and usually for the subsystems to which the drivers belong as well. Failing to enable a needed driver will result in a non-working kernel; enabling all drivers will result in a long-running build process and a massive kernel at the end. Configuration options also control the availability of many features and system calls, the application of security mitigations and policies, many debugging features, subarchitecture support, and more. Many of the options either depend on or conflict with others.
-
LWN ☛ A distributed filesystem for archival systems: ngnfs
A new filesystem was the topic of a session led by Zach Brown at the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit (LSFMM+BPF). The ngnfs filesystem is not a "next generation" NFS, as might be guessed from the name; Brown said that he did not think about that linkage (""I hate naming so much"") until it was pointed out to him by Chuck Lever in an email. It is, instead, a filesystem for enormous data sets that are mostly stored offline.
He works for Versity, which has an ""archival software stack"" that is used for products storing ""really big data sets with a ton of files that have mostly been tiered off to archive"". That means there are no file contents that are online any longer, which is the weirdest thing for a filesystem developer to wrap their head around, he said. The filesystem is metadata-heavy, with the archival agent making mostly metadata changes to extended attributes (xattrs) that describe where the file contents are currently stored. That includes information like what tier the data is in and what its location is on the media (e.g. tape).
The archive tiers have ""large aggregate bandwidth"" that would swamp a single host that was driving the system. So it is a distributed, POSIX filesystem that is, for example, ""feeding eight machines that all have a bunch of attached tape drives"". That is the context for the filesystem, Brown said: ""a whole bunch of files, mostly metadata churn, but, annoyingly, as the file contents flow around, we need a bunch of aggregate bandwidth so it's not just one node doing all this"".
-
LWN ☛ Asterinas: a new Linux-compatible kernel project
Asterinas is a new Linux-ABI-compatible kernel project written in Rust, based on what the authors call a "framekernel architecture". The project overlaps somewhat with the goals of the Rust for Linux project, but approaches the problem space from a different direction by trying to get the best from both monolithic and microkernel designs.