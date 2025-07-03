news
KDE Gear 25.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 25.04 Series
Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.2, the KDE Gear 25.04.3 release is here to fix HTML detection inside mobipocket files in the Okular document viewer, as well as limit the number of poll choice and fix a crash that occurred when clicking on “Mark as Read” in the notifications page in the Tokodon client for Mastodon.
KDE Gear 25.04.3 also improves the Dolphin file manager by fixing another long-standing issue where a random “Examining” pop-up would appear when connecting to a busy Samba share, fixes a critical Akonadi crash that occurred when using a secret service that is not KWallet, and fixes mobile player buttons in the Kasts app.