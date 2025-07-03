GNOME deepens systemd dependencies

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 was unveiled in late May 2025 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. However, many customers and some of my readers complained that there’s no AMD version of this beautiful masterpiece.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4.1, the KDE Plasma 6.4.2 update makes the “New!” badges applied to newly-installed apps in the Kickoff application launcher more appealing and easier to read and lets users activate the power/session actions using the Enter key in the Kicker Application Menu widget.

Arch Linux 2025.07.01 is here as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for July 2025 and the first to be powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Just as you can learn to drive a car without having to learn to make one (but would prefer that whoever built the car had relevant training!), different roles in the Internet ecosystem require different skills.

The United States Supreme Court last week ruled that a state age verification law is constitutional. As the Internet Society argued in a joint legal filing, the Texas law risks the privacy, security, and open nature of the Internet we all rely on.

Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.

The Shuttle NT10H is part of the XPC nano lineup and is designed as a compact, NUC-style mini PC for multitasking and heavier workloads. It uses Intel Core Ultra processors based on the Meteor Lake architecture, combining CPU cores, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and a dedicated AI Boost NPU providing up to 34 TOPS of AI performance.

Red Pitaya has unveiled new open-source STEMlab TI boards developed with Texas Instruments for demanding signal processing tasks in photonics, sensing, and laboratory automation. By incorporating TI’s precision analog components, the boards aim to combine accuracy and low jitter in a compact design.

news

GNOME deepens systemd dependencies

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2025



Adrian Vovk, a GNOME contributor and member of its release team, recently announced in a blog post that GNOME would be adding new dependencies on systemd, and soon. The idea is to shed GNOME's homegrown service manager in favor of using systemd, and to improve GNOME's ability to run concurrent user sessions. However, the move is also going to throw a spanner in the works for the BSDs and Linux distributions without systemd when the changes take effect in the GNOME 49 release that is set for September.

Vovk's announcement started by noting that GNOME does not have a formal, well-defined policy about systemd dependencies. The rule of thumb, he said, was that GNOME doesn't absolutely depend on systemd, but some individual features of GNOME may break without it. But there is no project-wide policy that dictates that the project should avoid depending on systemd, even though GNOME has historically been available on many non-Linux operating systems and Linux distributions that do not use systemd as their service manager.

The now-retired GNOME wiki has a "What We Release" page published nearly 12 years ago that explained the GNOME release team's philosophy on dependencies and non-Linux systems clearly; the project is focused on ""a tightly-integrated desktop environment based on the GNOME Shell running on a GNU-based operating system with a Linux kernel"". Any non-Linux usage, such as running GNOME on a BSD, is considered a secondary concern.

Systemd, even then, was listed as a component that is encouraged but not required by GNOME. Wayland—which is soon to be the only supported display system for GNOME—is also named as a recommended (but not required) component. The page hasn't been ported to the GNOME Project Handbook that is still maintained, but GNOME's philosophy toward non-Linux usage and favoring systemd has not changed, even if it is not currently codified as a formal policy.

Read on