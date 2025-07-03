Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.

The Shuttle NT10H is part of the XPC nano lineup and is designed as a compact, NUC-style mini PC for multitasking and heavier workloads. It uses Intel Core Ultra processors based on the Meteor Lake architecture, combining CPU cores, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and a dedicated AI Boost NPU providing up to 34 TOPS of AI performance.

The RoyalBlue54L Feather is an upcoming development board designed to deliver a full-featured experience in the familiar Feather footprint. This board integrates Nordic’s next-generation nRF54L15, targeting developers working on modern wireless IoT applications.

Red Pitaya has unveiled new open-source STEMlab TI boards developed with Texas Instruments for demanding signal processing tasks in photonics, sensing, and laboratory automation. By incorporating TI’s precision analog components, the boards aim to combine accuracy and low jitter in a compact design.

Just as you can learn to drive a car without having to learn to make one (but would prefer that whoever built the car had relevant training!), different roles in the Internet ecosystem require different skills.

The United States Supreme Court last week ruled that a state age verification law is constitutional. As the Internet Society argued in a joint legal filing, the Texas law risks the privacy, security, and open nature of the Internet we all rely on.

news

Libreboot 25.06 Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 03, 2025



Libreboot 25.06 adds support for the Acer Q45T-AM mainboard, which is similar to the G43T-AM3 mainboard, as well as for the Dell Precision T1700 SFF and MT mainboards, updates GRUB, SeaBIOS, Untitled, flashprog, U-Boot, and uefitool to newer revisions, and disables hyperthreading by default for ThinkPad T480/3050micro.

This release also addresses issues in lbmk, the Libreboot build system, for better error handling, provides better and more reliable caching of Git repositories and files during firmware download, adds non-root USB hub support to the GRUB bootloader for xHCI devices, and improves MAC address handling on IFD-based systems.

Read on