Libreboot 25.06 Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support
Libreboot 25.06 adds support for the Acer Q45T-AM mainboard, which is similar to the G43T-AM3 mainboard, as well as for the Dell Precision T1700 SFF and MT mainboards, updates GRUB, SeaBIOS, Untitled, flashprog, U-Boot, and uefitool to newer revisions, and disables hyperthreading by default for ThinkPad T480/3050micro.
This release also addresses issues in lbmk, the Libreboot build system, for better error handling, provides better and more reliable caching of Git repositories and files during firmware download, adds non-root USB hub support to the GRUB bootloader for xHCI devices, and improves MAC address handling on IFD-based systems.