digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis
digiKam 8.7 is here three and a half months after digiKam 8.6 with a new tool to perform auto-rotation based on content analysis using Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), the ability to automatically start a new face recognition scan when new faces are confirmed/tagged, and updates to the Face Classifier to improve performance and accuracy.
This release also adds support for saving a project when the user rejects a suggested face match, presenting the next best match if there is one, and allows users to turn off OpenCL for the AI models, preventing some crashes that occurred when the GPU drivers are not fully installed.