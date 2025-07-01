Free and Open Source Software, and Review

Tux Machines

Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds

The Steam Client update for June 30th, 2025, enables Proton by default for games that don’t have a native Linux build, which is equivalent to setting the “Enable SteamPlay for other titles” option to the enabled state. Also for Linux gamers, this release improves the installation speed of Steam Client updates.

digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis

digiKam 8.7 is here three and a half months after digiKam 8.6 with a new tool to perform auto-rotation based on content analysis using Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), the ability to automatically start a new face recognition scan when new faces are confirmed/tagged, and updates to the Face Classifier to improve performance and accuracy.

YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC

Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.

Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

GPD MicroPC 2 with Intel N250 Brings Multi-Port Connectivity to Ultra-Mobile Design

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

Getting Hot in Here [original]

  
There will be some good news this week regarding Microsoft's rapid demise

 
Microsoft "Too Big to Save" (Bailouts), Not "Too Big to Fail" [original]

  
2025 will be remembered as a significant year not just for GNU/Linux growth but also a rapid fall of Microsoft


  
 


 
Ubuntu and Tuxedo duke it out for Linux on Snapdragon X Elite laptops

  
So far, Snapdragon X Elite laptops with super-long battery life have only been able to run Windows

 
I didn't get free software until I became a reverse engineer

  
Free software can remain an abstract concept until you're staring down the barrel of a 10MB executable in a hex editor

 
There is no collective freedom without you

  
This quote is taken from the GNU Manifesto, which was published a few months before the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) founding (forty years ago this October)

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
Games: SteamOS 3.7.13, Half-Life, Bubbits, and More

  
Where is it possible to purchase the new Fairphone 6 in the USA?

  
This is a frequent question we’re getting at Murena

 
PI(M)P Your Clock

  
You may have read about my new-found fondness for Plasma’s Clock app

 
This Week in KDE Apps: Improvements in Photos, KRetro and better keyboard navigation

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week (or so) we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps

 
GE-Proton 10-7 and Wine 10.11

  
YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC

  
The YY3588 supports Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 22.04, Buildroot

 
This Debian-based Linux distro is an overlooked and user-friendly gem

  
New to Linux? Seven things every beginner should know

  
I can still remember the moment I switched from Windows to Linux

 
Corporate best practices for upstream open source contributions

  
When I started getting into Linux and open source over 25 years ago

 
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
GNOME and IBM Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Software: Incus 6.14, Wireplumber, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, App Center, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Switching From Desktop Linux To FreeBSD

  
Our Static Site Builder at 3 [original]

  
If you're still using some PHP stuff to build a site (e.g. WordPress or MediaWiki), consider moving to an SSG

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: AxOS 25.06 and 25.01, AlmaLinux OS 10.0

  
AxOS is an Arch-based, rolling release Linux distribution for the desktop

 
Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

  
Microsoft Layoffs This Week (July 2, 2025) [original]

  
we can expect Microsoft to try to 'hijack' GNU/Linux one way or another

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Hardware: Espressif, 3D Printing, and Firefox Phones

  
Running a Pi-hole and Self-Hosting a Site

  
Homelab With NixOS and 5 NAS Accessories

  
today's howtos

  
Applications: Free Software Alternatives, VirtualBox 7.2.0 Beta 2, and OBS Studio 31.0.4 Hotfix

  
Docker-CLI, Portainer, LXCs, VMs, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Microsoft Will Collapse in July [original]

  
Microsoft isn't doing well

 
I Left Windows for Linux—and I’m Never Looking Back

  
Windows is a great operating system, and depending on your requirements, might be your only choice

 
5 More Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros

  
One great thing about Linux is that it's not homogeneous

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud

  
2 new episodes

 
Open Hardware/Modding: "Open-Source Knob Packed With Precision", "Restoring a ZX Spectrum+ Toastrack", and Refurb

  
today's howtos

  
Standards: ODF and Plain Text E-mail

  
This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore

  
Probably the biggest one is the next piece of the Wayland session restore puzzle clicking into place...

 
Android Leftovers

  
Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel

  
Linux Phones, the New HDMI, and More: Weekly Roundup

  
Dell's XPS replacement laptops, an exciting update for Linux phones, and much more

 
5 reasons I prefer this distro over Ubuntu as a Windows-to-Linux convert

  
When transitioning from Windows to Linux, it's essential to select the proper distribution that best suits your needs

 
Linux Desktop: What Makes KDE Plasma So Appealing?

  
KDE Plasma offers an exceptional balance of aesthetics and practicality

 
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension

  
GNOME Shell extensions make it easy to reshape the standard desktop layout in novel new ways

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager

  
Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application

 
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP7 and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update

  
openKylin Presented Kaiming Format at LAS 2025!

  
Shuoqi Yu, maintainer of the Kaiming SIG in the openKylin community, delivered a keynote

 
Security Onion 2.4.160 now available including Playbooks, Guided Analysis, MCP Server, and more!

  
Security Onion 2.4.160 is now available

 
RefreshOS 2.5 Launches with a Smoother, Smarter Desktop Experience

  
RefreshOS 2.5 is here

 
Escuelas Linux 8.12: Lightweight, Educational OS

  
The latest version, Escuelas Linux 8.12, is now available

 
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol

  
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.

 
Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.2.2-15 Released

  
This release of Clonezilla live (3.2.2-15) includes major enhancements and bug fixes.

 
EXTON OpSuS Tumbleweed LXQt 2.2.0-1.1 64 bit UEFI Linux Live System with Refracta Snapshot – Build 250621

  
Today in Techrights

  
