news
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
-
Pulp - skim excessive feeds - LinuxLinks
Pulp provides a workflow focused on reading through an excessive number of RSS feeds with the goal of regularly marking all read, resting in a state akin to an empty inbox.
mpvc - mpc-like CLI tool for mpv - LinuxLinks
mpvc is a music player in POSIX-sh interfacing mpv from the shell and extras/goodies.
This is a fork of lwillets/mpvc evolving on its own adding features such as: improved interfaces to CLI, TUI, FZF, WEB, EQZ, & play streaming services such as as YouTube/Invidious.
This is free and open source software.
sherpa-onnx is speech-to-text and text-to-speech software - LinuxLinks
sherpa-onnx is software for Speech-to-text, text-to-speech, speaker diarization, and VAD using next-gen Kaldi with onnxruntime without Internet connection.
This is free and open source software.
Millennium - low-code modding framework - LinuxLinks
Millennium is a low-code modding framework to create, manage and use themes/plugins for the desktop Steam Client without any low-level internal interaction or overhead.
This is free and open source software.
Orange Pi R2S Single Board Computer Running Linux: Introduction - LinuxLinks
RISC-V is an acronym for Reduced Instruction Set Computer, with V indicating the fifth release. The project began at the University of California, Berkeley and was transferred to the RISC-V Foundation in 2015. RISC-V is the hot processor architecture. Other popular architecture types are Arm and x86.
Using x86 and Arm processors for hardware development incurs significant fees as there are royalties to pay. RISC-V is different. It’s offered under royalty-free open source licenses. Its open nature allows for flexible customization, modularity, and a reduced cost of innovation, making it attractive for various applications, from embedded systems to supercomputers.
RISC-V is gaining more popularity because of its improved design and open-source approach to development. RISC-V, in its 64-bit variant called riscv64, was included as an official architecture of Linux distribution Debian, in its unstable version. Ubuntu, Fedora and openSUSE also support RISC-V.
vmstat - reports virtual memory statistics - LinuxLinks
The first report produced gives averages since the last reboot. Additional reports give information on a sampling period of length delay. The process and memory reports are instantaneous in either case.
The vmstat tool is available on most Unix and Unix-like operating systems including Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris.
This is free and open source software.
cgames - collection of three ncurses games - LinuxLinks
Alternate versions are included, which do not need to be played on the console. However, these versions lack the font-altered images and full mouse support.
This is free and open source software.