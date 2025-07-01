Free and Open Source Software, and Review

RISC-V is an acronym for Reduced Instruction Set Computer, with V indicating the fifth release. The project began at the University of California, Berkeley and was transferred to the RISC-V Foundation in 2015. RISC-V is the hot processor architecture. Other popular architecture types are Arm and x86.

Using x86 and Arm processors for hardware development incurs significant fees as there are royalties to pay. RISC-V is different. It’s offered under royalty-free open source licenses. Its open nature allows for flexible customization, modularity, and a reduced cost of innovation, making it attractive for various applications, from embedded systems to supercomputers.

RISC-V is gaining more popularity because of its improved design and open-source approach to development. RISC-V, in its 64-bit variant called riscv64, was included as an official architecture of Linux distribution Debian, in its unstable version. Ubuntu, Fedora and openSUSE also support RISC-V.