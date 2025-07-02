Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.

The Shuttle NT10H is part of the XPC nano lineup and is designed as a compact, NUC-style mini PC for multitasking and heavier workloads. It uses Intel Core Ultra processors based on the Meteor Lake architecture, combining CPU cores, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and a dedicated AI Boost NPU providing up to 34 TOPS of AI performance.

Just as you can learn to drive a car without having to learn to make one (but would prefer that whoever built the car had relevant training!), different roles in the Internet ecosystem require different skills.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4.1, the KDE Plasma 6.4.2 update makes the “New!” badges applied to newly-installed apps in the Kickoff application launcher more appealing and easier to read and lets users activate the power/session actions using the Enter key in the Kicker Application Menu widget.

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 was unveiled in late May 2025 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. However, many customers and some of my readers complained that there’s no AMD version of this beautiful masterpiece.

The Steam Client update for June 30th, 2025, enables Proton by default for games that don’t have a native Linux build, which is equivalent to setting the “Enable SteamPlay for other titles” option to the enabled state. Also for Linux gamers, this release improves the installation speed of Steam Client updates.

digiKam 8.7 is here three and a half months after digiKam 8.6 with a new tool to perform auto-rotation based on content analysis using Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), the ability to automatically start a new face recognition scan when new faces are confirmed/tagged, and updates to the Face Classifier to improve performance and accuracy.