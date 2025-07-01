news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025



Quoting: Steam and Linux gaming is safe: Fedora will not drop 32-bit support after all — dev says proposal was 'not some conspiracy to break the gaming use case' —

The developers behind the Fedora Linux distribution have officially withdrawn their proposal to drop 32-bit support from the OS after severe backlash from the community. Discovered by GamingOnLinux, Fabio Valentini, a member of the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee, clarified in a discussion thread that 32-bit removal from Fedora 44 was "just the earliest 'reasonable' target" and wasn't a plan he fully expected to go through.

The programmer was disappointed by the sheer number of commenters responding harshly to the change, saying, "I was expecting a lot of feedback on this one, but not hundreds of people shouting 'DON’T DO THIS, WHY DON’T YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR USERS, I WILL SWITCH DISTROS IMMEDIATELY levels of feedback."

The backlash stemmed from reports that the change could potentially undermine support for gaming service Steam. The developer said the proposal to eliminate 32-bit support was "...not some conspiracy to break the 'gaming use case'." Valentini clarified that the proposal aimed to address specific technical issues that package maintainers and release engineers encounter with Fedora.