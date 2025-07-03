news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Outreachy Gives DEI Presentation, Nobody Shows Up
An empty room.
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA stable driver 575.64.03 released
NVIDIA are really doing the meme of incredibly helpful mobile app store changelogs with this one.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Spring support available on Ubuntu
<
The release of Plucky Puffin earlier this year introduced the availability of the devpack for Spring, a new snap that streamlines the setup of developer environments for Spring on Ubuntu.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Source to production: Spring Boot containers made easy
Building on the rise in popularity of Spring Boot and the 12 factor paradigm, our Java offering also includes a way to package Spring workloads in production grade, minimal, well organized containers with a single command. This way, any developer can generate production-grade container images without intricate knowledge of software packaging.
This is possible thanks to Rockcraft, a command-line tool for building container images, and its related Spring Boot extension – a set of pre-packaged configurations that encapsulate common needs for specific application types or technologies.
