GNU/Linux Leftovers

Building on the rise in popularity of Spring Boot and the 12 factor paradigm, our Java offering also includes a way to package Spring workloads in production grade, minimal, well organized containers with a single command. This way, any developer can generate production-grade container images without intricate knowledge of software packaging.

This is possible thanks to Rockcraft, a command-line tool for building container images, and its related Spring Boot extension – a set of pre-packaged configurations that encapsulate common needs for specific application types or technologies.