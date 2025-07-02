Red Hat Leftovers

news
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Red Hat Says: Wayland is Perfect, It's Your Software That's Broken [Ed: Wayland is Perfect, Nobody Can Escape Its Perfection! (Or Not)]
"Applications being broken and not conforming to what Wayland requires isn't an issue with Wayland, it's an issue with applications," says Red Bait engineer.
Red Hat ☛ Fly Eagle(3) fly: Faster inference with vLLM & speculative decoding
Key insights
Large language models (LLMs) generate tokens autoregressively: they run a forward pass, sample a token, append it to the input, and then repeat this process until completion. This causes high latency because each step waits for the prior token. Especially at low batch sizes, memory movement can take more time than the computation itself.
Red Hat ☛ How to configure and manage Argo CD instances
In the previous article, How to automate multi-cluster deployments using Argo CD, you learned how to get your admin Argo CD instance up and running. You're now ready to explore how to manage and configure your Argo CD instances. By the end of this article, you'll be ready to start deploying applications.
Configure a tenant-level Argo CD instance
In our design proposal, one of the important roles of admin Argo CD is to manage and configure the tenant-level Argo CD instances. Let's dive into that process here.
In this management and configuration stage, you will: [...]
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Simplifying Fedora Package Submission Progress Report – GSoC ’25
Hi everyone, Iâ€™m working on building a service to make it easier for packagers to submit new packages to Fedora, improving upon and staying in line with the current submission process. My main focus is to automate away trivial tasks, provide fast and clear feedback, and tightly integrate with Git-based workflows that developers are familiar with.