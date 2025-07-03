news

Quoting: Imagining Krita on a Phone – Fading Memories —

Over the past couple of weeks, Timothée Giet has been working on a mock-up tablet and phone friendly UX for Krita. This is a PROTOTYPE, it’s not a working version of Krita. You can’t paint, for instance, or load an image. But you can play with the way the user interface works, and changes depending on orientation and screen size.

The amazing thing, for me, is that unlike our old Krita Sketch, this really looks and feels like Krita, only for mobile touch screens. It’s like this user interface speaks the same language as the desktop interface, krita-ese, I guess you can call it.