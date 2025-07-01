Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Pixar, and its parent Disney, are actively involved in the Academy Software Foundation and the broader open source community, having contributed to multiple projects including OpenEXR, MaterialX, DPEL (Digital Production Example Library), the USD Working Group and many more.

On Inside Out 2, the team at Pixar used a wide range of open source tools, including OpenEXR to standardize image processing throughout the pipeline, Field3D and OpenVDB for volume and particle data, and Ptex for per-face texture mapping. One of the main open source tools used on the film was OpenUSD, which was originally developed at Pixar.