Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
DreamWorks Animation LLC ☛ MoonRay Production Renderer
MoonRay is DreamWorks’ open-source, multi-award-winning, state-of-the-art production MCRT renderer, which has been used on feature films such as How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Bad Guys, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, the newest release, Kung Fu Panda 4, as well as future titles. MoonRay was developed at DreamWorks and is in continuous active development and includes an extensive library of production-tested, physically based materials, a USD Hydra render delegate, multi-machine and cloud rendering via the Arras distributed computation framework.
Linux Foundation ☛ Pixar Relied on Open Source to Introduce New Emotions in 'Inside Out 2' - ASWF
Pixar, and its parent Disney, are actively involved in the Academy Software Foundation and the broader open source community, having contributed to multiple projects including OpenEXR, MaterialX, DPEL (Digital Production Example Library), the USD Working Group and many more.
On Inside Out 2, the team at Pixar used a wide range of open source tools, including OpenEXR to standardize image processing throughout the pipeline, Field3D and OpenVDB for volume and particle data, and Ptex for per-face texture mapping. One of the main open source tools used on the film was OpenUSD, which was originally developed at Pixar.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: At Hugging Face, a former journalist helps make Hey Hi (AI) more accessible [Ed: Mozilla has truly lost the plot]
We caught up with Florent Daudens, who led digital innovation in Canadian newsrooms before becoming press lead at Hugging Face, the open-source Hey Hi (AI) community. He talks about shaping his feeds to feel more like home, his move from journalism to AI, and why the best way to understand new tech is to start making things.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Registration open for the LibreOffice Conference 2025
Registration is now open for the LibreOffice Conference 2025! Join us from 4 – 6 September in Budapest 😊
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
James Brown ☛ no more categories
This site has had both "Categories" and "Tags" since it was on Blogger in 2007. It occurs to me that this doesn't really make any sense, so I'm hiding the categories and won't be populating them going forward. The old category index pages are live (because cool URIs don't change) but otherwise, it's all tags from here on out.
Ben Werdmuller ☛ Welcome to the new Werd I/O
I thought I’d break down why I did it, how I did it, and what’s next.
