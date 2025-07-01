news
YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC
The YY3588 supports Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 22.04, Buildroot, and OpenHarmony 5.x. Developer resources include a complete Yocto/Buildroot BSP, the RKNN-Toolkit2 for NPU tasks, and NFC API libraries.
Technical documentation is available through the Youyeetoo Wiki; however, hardware schematics are provided under NDA.