GNOME: Hubert Figuière, Alley Chaggar, and Richard Littauer
Hubert Figuière ☛ Hubert Figuière: Dev Log June 2025
May and June in one convenient location.
libopenraw
Released 0.4.0.alpha10
After that, added Nikon Z5 II and P1100, Sony 6400A and RX100M7A, Panasonic S1II and S1IIE, DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cinema (support for Nikon and Sony mostly incomplete, so is Panasonic decompression), Fujifilm X-E5 and OM Systems OM-5 II.
Alley Chaggar: Demystifying The Codegen Phase Part 2
Intro
Hello again, I’m here to update my findings and knowledge about Vala. Last blog, I talked about the codegen phase, as intricate as it is, I’m finding some very helpful information that I want to share.
Looking at The Outputted C Code
While doing the JSON module, I’m constantly looking at C code. Back and forth, back and forth, having more than 1 monitor is very helpful in times like these.
At the beginning of GSoC I didn’t know much of C, and that has definitely changed. I’m still not fluent in it, but I can finally read the code and understand it without too much brain power. For the JsonModule I’m creating, I first looked at how users can currently (de)serialize JSON. I went scouting json-glib examples since then, and for now, I will be using json-glib. In the future, however, I’ll look at other ways in which we can have JSON more streamlined in Vala, whether that means growing away from json-glib or not.
Using the command ‘valac -C yourfilename.vala’, you’ll be able to see the C code that Valac generates. If you were to look into it, you’d see a bunch of temporary variables and C functions. It can be a little overwhelming to see all this if you don’t know C.
When writing JSON normally with minimal customization and without the JsonModule’s support. You would be writing it like this:
GNOME ☛ Richard Littauer: A handful of EDs
I had the great privilege of going to UN Open Source Week at the UN, in New York City, last month. At one point, standing on the upper deck and looking out over the East River, I realized that there were more than a few former and current GNOME executive directors. So, we got a photo.
Stormy, Karen, Jeff, me, Steven, and Michael – not an ED, but the host of the event and the former board treasurer – all lined up.
Fun.