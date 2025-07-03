GNOME: Hubert Figuière, Alley Chaggar, and Richard Littauer

Intro

Hello again, I’m here to update my findings and knowledge about Vala. Last blog, I talked about the codegen phase, as intricate as it is, I’m finding some very helpful information that I want to share.

Looking at The Outputted C Code

While doing the JSON module, I’m constantly looking at C code. Back and forth, back and forth, having more than 1 monitor is very helpful in times like these.

At the beginning of GSoC I didn’t know much of C, and that has definitely changed. I’m still not fluent in it, but I can finally read the code and understand it without too much brain power. For the JsonModule I’m creating, I first looked at how users can currently (de)serialize JSON. I went scouting json-glib examples since then, and for now, I will be using json-glib. In the future, however, I’ll look at other ways in which we can have JSON more streamlined in Vala, whether that means growing away from json-glib or not.

Using the command ‘valac -C yourfilename.vala’, you’ll be able to see the C code that Valac generates. If you were to look into it, you’d see a bunch of temporary variables and C functions. It can be a little overwhelming to see all this if you don’t know C.

When writing JSON normally with minimal customization and without the JsonModule’s support. You would be writing it like this: