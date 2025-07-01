We all know that feeling when you get that bug report... "This new feature is so slow!", or you notice your unit tests are taking longer than expected.

I ran into this last week while pairing with a new engineer in my team, and I was able to point out a few simple optimizations that made a huge difference in the performance of our new code.

Without diving deep into the rabbit hole of complex profiling tools, I wanted to share some simple tips that can help you optimize your Elixir code quickly and effectively.