Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel
It's FOSS ☛ New Linux Kernel Drama: Torvalds Drops Bcachefs Support After Clash
The process of Linux kernel development is prone to arguments, strong opinions, and the occasional dramatic standoff. Despite that, development has progressed steadily over the decades, driven by a diverse community of contributors who are as passionate as they are principled.
And every once in a while, one of these internal debates spills into public view. This time, it's Bcachefs, the COW filesystem that pitches itself as a filesystem that "doesn't eat your data".
LWN ☛ Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel
The history of the bcachefs filesystem in the kernel has been turbulent, most recently with Linus Torvalds refusing a pull request for the 6.16-rc3 release. Torvalds has now pulled the code in question, but also said: [...]