The portable document format (PDF) is a standard method for sharing information electronically. Files created in other applications (e.g., Microsoft Word) are often converted into this format, which can then be viewed using PDF rendering applications like Adobe Reader, commonly available on most OSs. Thanks to its excellent portability, this file format is widely used for the mass distribution of documents to large audiences. However, in recent months, it has also been exploited for illegitimate purposes, such as brand impersonation.

Brand impersonation is a social engineering technique that exploits the popularity of well-known brands to persuade email recipients to disclose sensitive information. As discussed in our previous blog, adversaries can deliver brand logos and names to victims using multiple types of payloads. One of the most common methods of delivering brand logos and names is through PDF payloads (or attachments).