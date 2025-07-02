news
Applications: Linux App Release Roundup, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, GnuCash, and OsmAnd
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Linux App Release Roundup (June 2025)
Check in for a recap of GNU/Linux app releases in June 2025, including updates to Qt Creator, Warp, Darktable, Plank Reloaded, VirtualBox, Audacity and more!
-
LWN ☛ GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0 released
Version 5.0 of the
GNU Health Hospital Information System has been released. This project,
working to support medical offices, shows just how far the free-software
effort can reach. Changes in this release include improved reporting and
analytics, more comprehensive handling of many types of patient
information, a reworked medical-imaging subsystem, better insurance and
billing functionality, and more.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ GnuCash 5.12 Released with Many Fixes & Improvements [Ubuntu PPA]
GnuCash, the popular free open-source accounting software, released new 5.12 version yesterday. This is the twelfth point release for 5.x release series that introduced various bug-fixes, improvements, and translation updates. And, for Ubuntu users, the “Gnucash packaging team” PPA revived. First of all, GnuCash 5.12 added China Merchants Bank support in security editor.
-
LWN ☛ 15 Years of OsmAnd
The OsmAnd map and navigation app project recently celebrated its 15th
anniversary.
All these 15 years can be roughly divided into three stages. For
the first five years, we built the very basic functionality—offline
maps and navigation that just worked. Over the next five years, we
transformed OsmAnd into a full-fledged application with plugins,
extensive settings, and professional tools. We dedicated the third
five-year period to deep internal work: completely rewriting and
improving key components like the rendering engine and routing
algorithms.
Now, a new, fourth stage begins. We have reached functional
maturity, and our main goal for the near future is to polish what
we've already built. We will focus on stability, speed, and
consolidation. User expectations are growing, and what was once
considered normal must now be flawless.