Applications: Linux App Release Roundup, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, GnuCash, and OsmAnd

The OsmAnd map and navigation app project recently celebrated its 15th

anniversary.

All these 15 years can be roughly divided into three stages. For

the first five years, we built the very basic functionality—offline

maps and navigation that just worked. Over the next five years, we

transformed OsmAnd into a full-fledged application with plugins,

extensive settings, and professional tools. We dedicated the third

five-year period to deep internal work: completely rewriting and

improving key components like the rendering engine and routing

algorithms.

Now, a new, fourth stage begins. We have reached functional

maturity, and our main goal for the near future is to polish what

we've already built. We will focus on stability, speed, and

consolidation. User expectations are growing, and what was once

considered normal must now be flawless.