Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Among the companies joining Google in what is unsurprisingly called the Agent2Agent project are AWS, Cisco, Salesforce, SAP and ServiceNow. The project will shepherd the future of the protocol itself, as well as the SDKs, NPM packages and other developer tooling.
At the Open Source Summit North America, it was announced that Google donated its Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol to the Linux Foundation.
The A2A protocol offers a standard way for connecting agents to each other. In this way, it complements Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), which provides a way to connect agents to different data sources and applications.
Open Source Summit North America – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the launch of the Agent2Agent (A2A) project, an open protocol created by Google for secure agent-to-agent communication and collaboration. Developed to address the challenges of scaling AI agents across enterprise environments, A2A empowers developers to build agents that seamlessly interoperate, regardless of platform, vendor or framework. To learn more, visit https://github.com/a2aproject.
The Linux Foundation is the new home of the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol, an open protocol developed by Google to enable agentic AI interoperability and trusted agent communication across systems and platforms.
Launched by Google in April, the A2A protocol addresses the need for agents to operate in dynamic, multi-agent environments. A2A enables autonomous agents to discover one another, exchange information securely, and collaborate across systems, which in turn allows developers to unite agents from multiple sources and platforms, improving modularity, mitigating vendor lock-in, and accelerating innovation, the Linux Foundation said in a June 23 announcement. Developers can go to the A2A repository on GitHub to learn more about the protocol and follow the progress of the project.
The A2A project is being formed with participation from Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, and ServiceNow, Google said in a blog post, also dated June 23. Under Linux Foundation governance, A2A will remain vendor-neutral, emphasize inclusive contributions, and continue the protocol’s focus on extensibility, security, and real-world usability, the Linux Foundation said. “By joining the Linux Foundation, A2A is ensuring the long-term neutrality, collaboration, and governance that will unlock the next era of agent-to-agent powered productivity,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation.
Today at Open Source Summit North America, the Linux Foundation announced the formation of the Agent2Agent project with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, and ServiceNow. With the formation of this new, independent entity, the companies will collaborate closely on fostering an open and interoperable ecosystem for AI agents with the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol and other interoperability technology. The project will be hosted by the Linux Foundation and will be seeded with Google’s transfer of the groundbreaking Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol specification, accompanying SDKs, and developer tooling.
