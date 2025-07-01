news
Cache vs. Database, PostgreSQL Latest, and Time Series Databases
-
The New Stack ☛ Cache vs. Database: How Architecture Affects Performance
Although caches and databases were created for distinctly different purposes, boundaries are blurring. Databases’ internal caching mechanisms have become increasingly efficient – and caches increasingly leverage disk storage rather than relying solely on RAM. So does it make sense to replace your cache with a persistent database? To extend your cache memory space onto flash storage? And how far can you reasonably push each beyond its original intent, given the power and constraints of its underlying architecture?
-
PostgreSQL ☛ HypoPG 1.4.2 is out!
HypoPG 1.4.2 is out!
Taipei, Taiwan - June 29th, 2025
HypoPG 1.4.2
I'm pleased to announce the release of the version 1.4.2 of HypoPG, an extension adding support for Hypothetical Indexes, compatible with PostgreSQL 9.2 and above.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v9.5 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce the release of pgAdmin 4 version 9.5. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 18 bug fixes and new features. For more details, please see the release notes.
-
Hackaday ☛ Data Visualization And Aggregation: Time Series Databases, Grafana And More
If there’s one thing that characterizes the Information Age that we find ourselves in today, it is streams of data. However, without proper ways to aggregate and transform this data into information, it’ll either vanish into the ether or become binary blobs gathering virtual dust on a storage device somewhere. Dealing with these streams of data is thus essential, whether it’s in business (e.g. stock markets), IT (e.g. services status), weather forecasting, or simply keeping tracking of the climate and status of devices inside a domicile.