Cache vs. Database, PostgreSQL Latest, and Time Series Databases

If there’s one thing that characterizes the Information Age that we find ourselves in today, it is streams of data. However, without proper ways to aggregate and transform this data into information, it’ll either vanish into the ether or become binary blobs gathering virtual dust on a storage device somewhere. Dealing with these streams of data is thus essential, whether it’s in business (e.g. stock markets), IT (e.g. services status), weather forecasting, or simply keeping tracking of the climate and status of devices inside a domicile.